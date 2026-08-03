I-64 eastbound lanes blocked in Montgomery County due to stuck wide load truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — All lanes on I-64 eastbound at mile point 105 in Montgomery County are blocked due to a reported stuck wide load commercial vehicle in a construction zone Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists to use an alternate route and expect delays while crews work to clear the roadway.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office added that motorist should take exit 101, follow US 60, and reenter I-64 eastbound at exit 110.

For live traffic updates and road conditions, visit GoKY.ky.gov.