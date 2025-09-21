KSP: Montgomery Co. Sheriff struck on I-64 while responding to crash

UPDATE Sept. 21 at 11:50 a.m:

The Kentucky State Police says that Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles was hit by a person driving a Kia Telluride while responding to a two-vehicle crash.

Charles and the occupants of the Kia were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KSP reports that Charles was outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash and that the road will reopen soon.

Original:

I-64 eastbound is temporarily shut down due to an injury accident near the 113-mile marker, according to the Montgomery Sheriff's Office.

A post from the office says that law enforcement is on scene working the crash.

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene, reporting that they saw a sheriff's vehicle with damage.

Officials have not yet released any details about the crash, but say the closure is expected to impact traffic in the area. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

