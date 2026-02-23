I-75 in Whitley County closed following multiple crashes, slick roads

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — I-75 in Whitley County is closed following a string of crashes due to icy roads, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC posted on Facebook letting drivers know the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 26 to 29 in Whitley County are closed because of multiple crashes from slick roads.

Motorists should avoid the area, expect significant delays, and use alternate routes if possible.

KYTC says the duration of the shutdown is unknown at this time.

We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.

