I-75 southbound closed at mile marker 77 following collision in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A collision on Interstate 75 has closed all southbound lanes at mile marker 77 in Richmond. The Richmond Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Team is responding to the scene, and the closure could last several hours.

Drivers traveling south on I-75 should take Exit 83, the Duncannon/Buc-ee's exit, and use an alternate route to continue toward Berea, Richmond PD advised.

Authorities are asking drivers to be patient and watch for first responder traffic in the area as crews access and work the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.