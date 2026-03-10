No injuries reported following multi-vehicle evening collision on I-75, roadway remains closed

UPDATE: March 9 at 9 p.m.

Kentucky State Police has confirmed that no injuries have been reported following an evening collision on I-75 southbound near the 97-mile marker.

The crash reportedly involves four passenger vehicles and one semi-truck.

"The roadway remains closed while troopers and other first responders continue working the scene," KSP Trooper Kearney said on social media. "Please continue to avoid the area and expect delays."

Original Story:

I-75 southbound near the 97-mile marker in Madison County is currently shut down across all lanes due to a multi-vehicle injury collision involving a semi-truck.

According to Kentucky State Police, multiple agencies are responding to the collision. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.