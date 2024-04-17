'I almost passed out': Kentucky woman wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman won $50,000 after purchasing a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Latoyar Waddell of Hopkinsville says she doesn't usually spend that much on lottery tickets but decided to take the chance.

She scratched off the ticket while still in the store, revealing a 500X $20 symbol. After having the clerk confirm that she had won the $50,000 prize, she told lottery officials that she continued to scan it repeatedly on the Kentucky Lottery app because she was afraid it would go away.

Waddell told lottery officials she was so surprised that she almost passed out and had to call her sister to pick her up from the store because she couldn't drive.

She walked away with $36,000 after taxes and says she plans to buy a vehicle and spoil her first grandchild.

North Main Marathon will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.