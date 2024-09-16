'I almost wish it was a cruel prank': Mother recalls moment man was arrested in connection to son's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a year since a 20-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in Lexington, and on Saturday police arrested a man who they say drove the vehicle.

20-year-old Jerry Creech had his entire life ahead of him. His mother, AJ Bates, recalls when Jerry was a baby. Johnny Cash was the one artist he constantly bobbed his head to. As he got older, AJ says Jerry became her best friend.

"Anybody you asked would tell you like, he was one of the kindest, nicest, smart, funny, really a whole package kind of kid," said Bates. "If he saw an old lady walk up to a door or he would trip over his own feet to hold that door for her. You know that's the kind of person he was."

For the last year, the Creech family has faced a pain no parent ever wants to endure: the loss of their son. In September 2023, Jerry was riding his motorcycle late one night in Lexington when a vehicle hit him at the intersection of South Broadway and Angliana Avenue.

Bates recalls the call she received from Jerry's dad that Jerry had been killed.

"It's just so hard. I think back on it and that's when it starts getting me choked up because its just not fair," said Bates. "And my phone started ringing and I got up and when I answered it he didn't even have to say a word, he didn't have to say a word. I just didn't think he would tell me he was gone. I just talked to him a few hours before and I said 'baby be careful I love you.'"

AJ says she wished this last year was a cruel prank. She even wears the same necklace Jerry wore the night he died.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Harry McDermott was arrested on charges of leaving a scene, failing to render aid, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. McDermott is being held on a $5,000 bond.

McDermott will be back in court on Sept. 25.