'I believe in Kentucky, we do see at least a better future': Gov. Beshear says during final term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Next week marks six months into Governor Andy Beshear's second and final term, and he told LEX 18 News that overall, he believes Kentucky is heading in a positive direction.

"Some really good things are happening," said Beshear. "What I see across Kentucky is some optimism - even when there's pessimism across the rest of the country, people are excited about where we're going."

However, Beshear acknowledged that there are some significant challenges Kentuckians face each day.

Covering Kentucky UK program aims to gain high school graduates' interest in medicine Rachel Richardson

"There are some real challenges out there," said Beshear. "Inflation and the parts that we see it the most - gasoline and the grocery store - are real. Housing - we need more housing and that's created a crunch. And then, what's happened with interest rates on top of it. I do believe it's getting better. We're seeing that in different bids. Hopefully, we'll see an interest rate cut coming. And I believe after all that, people will be better off."

"I believe in Kentucky, we do see at least a better future," he added. "We see these buildings coming up all around us. We're excited that we're getting picked and we're breaking records. And people are looking at us differently than they did four years ago."

Further, Beshear expressed, "I was in Pikeville yesterday and wherever else we travel, people are excited about the future. I think we are different than the rest of the country, right now, even though we have some work to get to the place where everybody's a little more comfortable because if we're creating prosperity, our people need to feel it."