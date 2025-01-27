'I bout had a heart attack': Montgomery Co. woman wins $50,000 from Ky. Lottery scratch-off ticket

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Montgomery County woman won $50,000 after buying a Kentucky Lottery $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Theresa Sons went to Poppa's Quick Stop on Levee Road to buy cigarettes when she decided to buy a scratch-off ticket.

Sons told lottery officials that she scratched off the ticket when she returned to her car.

"I bout had a heart attack," Sons said.

According to lottery officials, she matched the number 23 to win the game's $50,000 second prize.

Sons told lottery officials she had been playing for a long time and won $10,000 when the Kentucky Lottery began selling tickets.

Lottery officials said that Sons received a check for $36,000 after taxes and said she plans to "buy her kids a car."

Poppa's Quick Stop will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.