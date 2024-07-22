'I can’t bring Woody back and it hurts a lot': Area pet owner mourns dog killed in dog attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Debbie Blair lost a pal this past Friday after her 7-year-old dog Woody was mauled by a King Corso, German Shepard mix at Jacobson Park in Lexington.

“I can’t bring Woody back and it hurts a lot,” said Blair. “I just want to get through it and not have to deal with any more trauma.”

Woody and her owner were getting ready to leave the park. When all of a sudden, the large dog, said to be around 125 pounds, lunged straight at Woody.

“Both the owner and me were on top of him in a second. No hesitation,” recounted Blair.

“He (the dog’s owner) jumped right on top of him, had his hand in his mouth, and I’m hitting the dog. And I twisted his ear. I’m not sure that’s what caused the dog to release, but he did,” Blair said.

Blair said that the man who owned the dog in question, was cooperative. He did ask her about exchanging information, before Blair got in the car to seek medical attention for her dog.

She was so focused on getting Woody taken care of, she sped out of the park.

“I wasn’t thinking about bites, I didn’t even know I was bitten until I left the park,” said Blair.

Now, Blair searches for the owner of the black, mixed Shepard. Not to press charges, but she needs to know if the K-9 is up-to-date on all its vaccines.