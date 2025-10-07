'I could have fainted': Western KY woman wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket

OAK GROVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A western Kentucky woman told lottery officials that she "could have fainted" after discovering her $50,000 win from a scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the woman purchased the ticket at Pal's in Oak Grove after her son encouraged her to play.

The woman, according to lottery officials, said she scratched the ticket off in the store and, once scanning it, realized she had won $50,000.

According to lottery officials, the woman slept with the ticket under her pillow the night before coming to lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

Lottery officials stated that the woman received $36,000 after taxes and plans to use some of the funds to help pay for her grandchildren's education.

According to lottery officials, the Pal's in Oak Grove will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.