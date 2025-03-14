'I couldn't believe it': Estill County woman finds her winning lottery ticket in trash

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Estill County woman found her winning lottery ticket in the trash, according to Kentucky Lottery officials.

Lottery officials say that the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased three separate tickets at Revenna Food Mart for the Feb. 15 Powerball drawing.

The woman told lottery officials she checked her tickets after the drawing but overlooked the winning ticket and threw it away.

According to lottery officials, the woman returned to Ravenna Food Mart to cash in a different ticket and the clerk informed her that she had won $100,000.

"I couldn't believe it,” she said. “I screamed, and everyone thought something was wrong!"

Lottery officials say the woman went back home and checked the trash, where she found the winning ticket, which was stuck to another one.

The woman's winning ticket, according to lottery officials, matched four white ball winning numbers and the Powerball, along with the added Power Play feature to her ticket.

Lottery officials say the woman received a check for $72,000 after taxes and plans to buy a new car and pay off other personal expenses.

Ravenna Food Mart will get $1,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.