“I don’t know what we’re gonna do.” Flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets

Posted at 6:58 AM, Aug 04, 2022
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He made it out with just his wife, and two of his four pets.

“This here is my life, life is my life,” Randall said, pointing toward the place where his home once sat in Lost Creek, Perry County. “And it’s all down here yonder somewhere.”

Roberson is now living inside a church in “Miller Town” with neighbors who also lost their homes.

He doesn’t have flood insurance.

‘We live month to month, and were barely getting by, and now I don’t know what were gonna do,” he said.

He used to be a coal minor, years have past since then.

“It’s not like I can go back to work,” he said. “I’ve had my back broke twice in the mines, I can’t make it back from this, no way.”

Roberson is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.

