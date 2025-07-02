'I don't want to be homeless': Lexington tenants claim property manager stole money and left the state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — What's supposed to be an exciting first step into a new place has transformed into a nightmare for Shalonda Mayberry Copeland.

In January, Copeland signed a lease with Atlas Properties for a unit on Townley Drive in Lexington. She moved into her unit in February after Community and Resident Services in Lexington paid her deposit and first month's rent.

“The first month I thought was okay. Knowing that I just moved in so everything was fine at first," said Copeland. “In April, I’m in college, so I told the property manager I was going to receive my Pell grant and I would be paying for months ahead. But in between that time, I received a bill for $1,050.”

Copeland said the property manager told her Community and Resident Services never paid the amount, which is why she was being billed. A document Copeland provided shows the organization did pay an amount of $1,200 in February, which they did confirm to LEX 18.

Again in April, Copeland says she was billed $911 for another payment plan.

“I was shocked because I was like I’ve been paying double and I don’t know why I’m paying double," she said.

Copeland said she is out of nearly $6,000.

In May, the property owner of Atlas Properties, Nick Spahr, sent Copeland an email on June 8 stating:

"We just found out late last week that Jessica has been stealing from us for months and not keeping track of anything at our properties. I haven't seen any files or receipts from your lease at all, but I'm trying to get access to her email account and the management software to check everything." Nick Spahr, Atlas Properties property owner

“I want to know what’s going on. Where is my money at? And how could I get it back or if I could still use it, and they just give me the remainder. Because I already paid too much," Copeland said.

She isn't alone in this; Vernon Smith was supposed to move into a unit in June. He says he paid $1,400 in cash for a down payment and the first month's rent. Only for the manager to never show up with the key on move-in day.

He says his unit was then given to somebody else without any heads up.

“Devastating. Devastating because I moved out of my unit- house I was in expecting to get closer to the job and day by day, it went by. I don’t know where I’m gonna sleep. Where I’m gonna bathe, shower, nothing. It’s hard," Smith said.

What's harder for Smith is that the complex was assigned a new manager, and Smith hasn't heard anything about a refund or been in contact with the new manager.

It's only gotten worse for Copeland after she said she was billed nearly $2,000 for June after she was told she'd get the month free. As for July, Copeland says she was told to sign a new lease or get out.

“I don’t want to be homeless. I don’t think nobody wants to be homeless. When you told me you can’t honor my lease. My first lease, not my second or third one. Then give me the option to leave when I didn’t even know what was going on. I think they should be held responsible," said Copeland.

“Anybody coming down here to Atlas Properties, be careful. You might just end up homeless. Like me," expresses Smith.

Atlas Properties did release a statement: