'I had to read it twice': Bardstown man wins over $690,000 from Kentucky Lottery

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bardstown man has won over $690,000 from the Kentucky Lottery.

According to lottery officials, James Smith purchased a Kentucky 5 ticket online and matched the five numbers for the June 26 drawing, winning the jackpot.

Smith told lottery officials that he found out about his winnings the following morning after receiving an email from the Kentucky Lottery. "I had to read it twice," he said.

Lottery officials say that Smith walked away after taxes with $497,065.68.

Smith says he has no immediate plans for his winnings but will put them in a savings account.