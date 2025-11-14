'I miss the calls already': Sister details the life a Louisville UPS plane crash victim leaves behind

(LEX18) — It’s been nearly two weeks since a UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, just minutes after takeoff — killing 14 people, including an employee at Grade A Auto Parts.

Among the victims was 52-year-old John Loucks, a heavy-equipment operator who had worked at Grade A Auto Parts for nearly 20 years.

Grade A Auto Parts owner, Sean Garber, released a statement about John.

“Instrumental in helping build the company, even when they couldn't afford heavy equipment. A pivotal part in what Grade A became, and an important part of Grade A." Sean Garber, Grade A Auto Parts owner

His younger half-sister, Michelle Loucks, is remembering the brother she didn’t meet until she was a teenager — but who quickly became an important part of her life.

“John was my brother, no matter what. Didn’t get to meet him until later — teenage years for me,” Michelle said. “But he welcomed me with open arms, and we had been close ever since.”

Living in Michigan, Michelle spent more time talking to John on the phone than seeing him in person. Their cherished in-person visits were often during the holidays.

“He really kept the flow of things,” she recalled. “He was fully interested in my life as his sister, and wanted to know how my kids were doing, and just checking up.”

Now, those holiday and phone memories carry even more weight. Michelle says she misses the daily check-ins.

“It’s tough. I miss the calls already. I want to text him, ask him how his day was. I’m waiting for the messages from him saying, ‘Hey, it’s your big bro checking on you.’”

Grade A Auto Parts says it lost two other employees in the crash. Tragically, all of the victims — including the plane’s three crew members — died on the property.

Footage from the scene began flooding social media soon after the tragedy — something Michelle found heartbreaking.

“Very heartbreaking to hear and see,” she said. “I didn’t realize how close Grade A was. I didn’t find out until Friday… until after it had happened.”

Michelle last saw her brother during Thanksgiving in 2023. That holiday was particularly special, she says, because it was her first Thanksgiving in her new home — and John was there.

“Thanksgiving was just kind of our thing,” she said. “My first Thanksgiving in my home was with my brother John, so it just made it all the more special.”

This year, Michelle says the holiday season will take on a deeper, more emotional meaning as she remembers her brother — and the bond they shared.