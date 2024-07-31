'I stayed there everyday' Shelby County man recovers from several strokes, cardiac arrest

SHELBY CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Shelby County man is relying on machines to keep him alive while his family does everything they can to raise money to cover the major costs.

Michelle and Tim Lilly are like two peas in a pod with a profound love and three kids.

“We’re inseparable. We’re together like everyday. We work together. We’ve been working together since 2007," reminisces Michelle, Tim's wife. “We’ve been married since 2002. But we’ve been married, this is our 30th year together.”

Tim's family describes him as a big family man and a hard worker: “He’s a worker, he loves to work. He loves to be busy. He’s fun. He’s kind of sarcastic a little. There’s no filter so you either like him or you don’t.”

On April 8, 204, Tim's health took a turn for the worse after he suffered two strokes and heart failure. Michelle recalls going to bed with Tim like any normal night. The two were discussing party plans for their son's birthday when Tim decided to go to sleep.

“It was a weird cough and then I heard him hit the floor. So I went around the bed and he was face down making a sound and his arm was drawn, it looked like he was having a seizure or something," Michelle recalls how she immediately called 911, and the dispatcher told her to roll him over.

For the next 20 minutes, Michelle performed CPR on Tim until paramedics arrived. Within minutes, first responders took his vitals and began performing CPR using a machine all the way to the hospital.

“It was very scary. I had no idea what was going on. I’d just seen blood and everything else and people yelling," recalls Whitney Douglas, Tim's daughter.

“I remember when they put him into the helicopter. I just remember flying, I don’t know how fast I was going, but we got to UK very, very quickly. I think we almost beat the helicopter there,” Michelle describes.

Tim spent five-weeks at a UK Hospital in Lexington while they worked to get his Afib levels down. Once his vitals were under control, Tim was transferred to Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital in Lexington for another five weeks.

Now, Tim lies at home in a hospital bed, unable to walk or talk. Michelle is his primary caretaker and helps him live each and every day: “I stayed there everyday. The whole time. I wouldn’t leave.”

Tim received a bladder scanner that helps prevent unnecessary catheterizations by determining urine retention. The family was also able to take out a loan for a wheelchair-accessible van. However, all of the necessary tools he needs and the pricey hospital bills have been difficult for the Lilly family to cover, especially when insurance won't cover much.

Whitney has held various fundraisers to help raise money for her dad. Right now, she is hosting a yard sale benefit until Sunday, August 4, at Hadawreck Body Shop in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. She also has her own business, " Bullseye on the Bargain ." All proceeds will go towards paying off bills and covering the cost of materials for a wheelchair-accessible shower Michelle is in the process of building.

“They started on the bathroom and they were unable to finish it. Then we had another crew come in that started the bathroom and they were unable to finish it. I’m not sure, I’m not exactly sure why but it’s still not finished," explains Michelle. "I take Tim to get a shower at Holiday Inn in Shelbyville like once a week.”

Michelle is looking for someone who knows how to install a pull-in/curbless shower and lay down tiles to help her finish the shower for Tim. She claims she will provide materials as long as someone else provides their time. You can contact her at (502) 257-2247.

You can also help Tim by donating to their GoFundMe to help them meet their goal of $6,000.

