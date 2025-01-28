'I think I will never wear that orange in my life': UK students gearing up for Wildcats vs. Volunteers game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tennessee is always a big game for Kentucky fans, but this year, there's another must-win for BBN when John Calipari returns to Rupp Arena with his Arkansas Razorbacks.

LEX 18 has been asking viewers to weigh in: If you could only choose one, would you rather see UK beat the Volunteers or the Hogs?

LEX 18's Lauren Minor went to the University of Kentucky's campus to ask students the same question.

The message across campus was simple. "I think I will never wear that orange in my life and I love the cats," says Freshman Celia Monte.

UK students are gearing up for Tuesday night's tip-off, with a two-game losing streak fresh on the minds of players and fans.

"I am a little bit nervous, " says Freshman Madeline Logston. "Tennessee is pretty good, but I do think we are going to pull out a win."

"Tennessee is a big rival," adds Monte. "So this is going to be a really big game and I am hoping we can come back from our loss from last week."

Coming down the pipe this week is Arkansas, with a familiar face walking into Rupp Arena as a Razorback.

"Our old coach, Coach Calapari, coaches at Arkansas now and I would just love to see him get beat," says Logston.

"I think we are going to beat Arkansas pretty easily," says student Jack Wagoner. "I think Tennessee, we are going to want that one. So this is a big one no matter what."

Tickets for Saturday's game against the Razorback's won't be easy to come by. At last check, the cheapest tickets on Stub Hub were just over $200 in the upper level. The most expensive? Two floor seats behind the bench, going for just under $5,000.

Some students are going in with high expectations.

"I mean we are a hot team this year," says Junior Myles Von Drasek. "I love Mark Pope coming in and turning the program around. Cats by 90 tonight."

Others are realistic but confident.

"Our whole season so far has been beating ranked teams," says Wagoner. "I think we win both games, but I am excited for Arkansas to see Calipari come back."