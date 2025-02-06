'I was in shock': Homeowner speaks out after tornado in Rockcastle County

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday morning in Rockcastle County.

Officials tell us there was damage to four to five homes along Red Hill Road including the home of Virginia Pheanis.

"I was in shock. My husband came and screamed and told me to get up and I didn't respond to him," Pheanis said.

From there?

"Directly, I felt dirt hit me in the face and I woke up and I was like oh my god honey what's going on?" Pheanis added.

Debris from Virginia's home partially blocked the roadways for several hours. No injuries were reported.

"Thank God we're all still alive, everything, our house is still livable," Pheanis said.

Late Thursday morning, power was restored at Virginia's house after being out for several hours, but Virginia and her husband were left to pick up the pieces.

"He said the barn's gone, the big oak tree up here's gone. He said half the roof is off our house," Pheanis noted.

Overall, there's extensive damage on the outside of Virginia's house.

"I think we're gonna tear it down. Just try to regroup, rebuild," Pheanis said.

Pheanis' family tries to move forward in a spot where they've lived for 37 years.

