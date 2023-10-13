'I was in tears': Kentucky woman wins $2 million from Powerball drawing

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman has claimed a $2 million Kentucky Lottery Powerball prize from the October 4 drawing.

Lottery officials say Jacalyn Armstrong, of Oak Grove, called her husband, Jonathan, to tell him the news after she realized she won. She had just left an OB-GYN appointment when she called him at work.

"I told him I had some news, and at first, he didn't believe me," Jacalyn said, laughing. "You could tell I was in tears, and he thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant. "My mom thought the same thing when I called her. I was like, 'What is wrong with you all?'"

"The Powerball news was just as exciting," Jonathan said.

The couple have three children, with the youngest being six months old. Jacalyn told lottery officials she doesn't play the lottery often. She says after hearing her coworkers talk about it, she was persuaded to buy a ticket.

Lottery officials say Jacalyn purchased a total of six Powerball tickets. The winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers, winning the game’s $1 million second prize. Since adding Power Play to her tickets, her prize doubled from $1 million to $2 million.

After taxes, Jacalyn received a check for over $1.4 million.

The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, purchase a larger home, and buy a new car.