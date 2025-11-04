'I was like in full panic mode': Louisville man wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man won $250,000 after playing a $10 Wild Cash 100X Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the man bought the ticket at Circle K on Mud Lane in Louisville and scanned it there, where he discovered his $250,000 win.

“I was like full panic mode,” he said.

The man, according to lottery officials, walked away with $180,000 after taxes and plans to use it towards his finances.

Lottery officials say that Circle K will get $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.