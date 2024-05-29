'I was numb': Man wins big after 25 years of playing the Kentucky Lottery

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Hazard man won big after playing the Kentucky Lottery for 25 years.

According to lottery officials, William Fannin purchased a Powerball ticket at Zip Zone on East Main Street in Hazard for the May 13th drawing.

Lottery officials say that his ticket matched the four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game's $50,000 prize

Fannin told lottery officials that he plays the Powerball every week and goes to the same store but decided to stop at a different one this time.

The next day, Fannin says he took the ticket to a store to have it scanned, in which he learned of his $50,000 win.

He walked away with a check for $36,000 after taxes and told lottery officials he didn't have plans for the winnings.

Zip Zone will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.