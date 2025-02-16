'I was shocked at how bad it was:' Hazard residents react to flood

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday night, local first responders were mobilized to rescue residents affected by the heavy rainfall that impacted Perry County. When the residents of Hazard woke up this morning, many described the situation as unprecedented, drawing stark comparisons to the floods of 2022.

Eddie Fields, a local resident, expressed his shock at the extent of the flooding.

"I was shocked at how bad it was," Fields said. "The police station is two stories and it's covered up."

The city of Hazard's Mayor, Donald "Happy" Mobelini, described the severity of the situation, noting that the flooding is different from what the community experienced in 2022.

"I'm seeing water where I haven't seen water before," he said.

"This flood is going to be a lot bigger than the one we had in the past because this covers the whole county," Mobelini said. "In 2022, it was awful, but it only covered part of the county."

Jerry Stacy, the Perry County EMS Director, emphasized the immediate focus of first responders.

"We are still focusing on making sure that we are getting people out of harm’s way," Stacy said. "That’s our main focus at this moment."

The mayor reported that more than 150 rescues have been conducted since last night, with that number expected to rise throughout the day. As first responders work diligently to ensure the safety of residents, city officials are relieved to learn that federal funds will assist Perry County and surrounding areas.

Mobelini underscored the importance of federal assistance.

"It's huge," he said. "We would be bankrupt if we didn't get federal funding. We are going to need all the help we can get."

Having served as mayor of Hazard for six years, Mobelini remains optimistic about the community's resilience.

"We're strong. We're fighters, and we will get through this just like we did in 2022. We will get through this together," he Mobelini.

In response to the crisis, Hazard officials are working to establish emergency shelters for residents in need of safe and warm accommodations during this challenging time of high waters.