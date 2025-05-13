Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

'I was shocked': Woman wins largest scratch-off prize in Kentucky Lottery history

stock policecrash images for web (40).png
Kentucky Lottery
stock policecrash images for web (40).png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — A woman has won the largest prize in Kentucky Lottery history on a scratch-off ticket: $5 million.

According to lottery officials, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, stopped at Grand Mart in Tompkinsville to buy the lottery ticket.

The woman told lottery officials that she went back to her car to scratch the ticket, and it was then that she discovered she had won the top prize of $5 million.

“I was shocked! I didn’t know what to think,” she told lottery officials.

The woman says she plans to buy a new home with her fiancé, according to lottery officials.

Grand Mart will get $34,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18