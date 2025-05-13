'I was shocked': Woman wins largest scratch-off prize in Kentucky Lottery history

(LEX 18) — A woman has won the largest prize in Kentucky Lottery history on a scratch-off ticket: $5 million.

According to lottery officials, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, stopped at Grand Mart in Tompkinsville to buy the lottery ticket.

The woman told lottery officials that she went back to her car to scratch the ticket, and it was then that she discovered she had won the top prize of $5 million.

“I was shocked! I didn’t know what to think,” she told lottery officials.

The woman says she plans to buy a new home with her fiancé, according to lottery officials.

Grand Mart will get $34,000 for selling the winning ticket.