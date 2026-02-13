'ICE can act tough': Kentucky governor doubles down on ICE criticism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear doubled down on his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations Thursday, defending comments he made earlier this week calling for ICE agents to be withdrawn from communities.

"ICE can act tough. All I was doing was exercising my first amendment rights. That's within the constitution and I suggest that ICE reads it," Beshear said during his Thursday press conference.

The governor's latest remarks come after he appeared on "The View" and criticized ICE operations.

"Every ICE agent should be withdrawn from every city and every community that they're in," Beshear said during the television appearance.

ICE responded to the governor's comments with a post on X, saying "We'll continue to 'withdraw' criminal aliens from Kentucky regardless of your rhetoric, Governor." The post included a video showing images of people arrested in Kentucky.

When asked about his concerns with ICE operations within Kentucky, Beshear said the agency is not operating properly.

"ICE is not operating the way any law enforcement agency can or should operate," he said.

Beshear criticized the agency's enforcement methods, saying they violate constitutional rights.

"The fact is ICE is acting outside the bounds of law enforcement. They can believe they can march into an American's home without a judicial warrant. They can't. That's a violation of whoever's rights that they're treading on. And now, there is an American body count to the way they are going about their work," Beshear said.

The governor added that he wants leadership change at ICE and wants all agents to be retrained.