Ice-covered roads delay emergency response times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than a week after a major snowstorm hit Lexington, icy roads and sidewalks remain hazardous for first responders responding to emergency calls.

The storm has been linked to 16 weather-related deaths, and the lingering ice is forcing the Lexington Fire Department to dramatically change how it operates.

"Just like you would in your personal vehicle, your response times are probably gonna double," said District Chief Dan Dinsmore.

The icy conditions require fire crews to drive more cautiously to emergency scenes.

"If we drive like we would on normal road conditions, we might not be able to get there. If we can't get there, we can't help you," Dinsmore said.

The fire department has adopted a more strategic approach to fighting fires during the extended cold snap.

"Even in clear days we'll talk about the weather, but days like today and weeks like we've had, it's usually pretty high up on the priority list," Dinsmore said.

The frigid temperatures create an additional challenge for fire engines. Firefighters must ensure water doesn't freeze in the centrifugal pumps, which could cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage and put engines out of service.

"When you have such a small amount of water in that pump, it can freeze, and it'll bust the seals, and it'll do a lot of damage. We've had it happen here before in the past," Dinsmore said.

"As long as we can keep water moving, it usually won't freeze," he added.

Fire engines carry a minimum of 750 gallons of water in their tanks, which isn't at risk of freezing. However, that supply only lasts about three minutes during active firefighting.

"If you have a hydrant on your property, if you could shovel that, make it clear on three feet on each side, that's obviously a huge help," he said.

Residents should also ensure clear paths to their homes and expect more first responders than usual during medical emergencies.

"Normally, we would put two people on a stretcher for a medium-sized patient. We would probably now, with icy conditions, try to put four, so put one on each corner, and that's more for the patient's stability," Dinsmore said.