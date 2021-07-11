Ice cream shop aiming to make a difference in Jessamine County hosts successful grand opening

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new ice cream shop is making a difference in Jessamine County.

The Local Confectionary, located at 325 E. Main St in Wilmore, held its grand opening on Saturday, drawing in people from all over.

The ice cream and sweets shop was created by a group of friends who were looking for a way to give back to the community they fell in love with.

100 percent of the shop’s ice cream sales will be invested back into Wilmore.

"Whether it be a community event or a business that is struggling, we can help pay for that,” said Erika Miller, one of the owners. “[Wilmore] has such potential and there are such amazing people. We want to give back in whatever way we can.”

“I think it creates more charm and beauty in a small little town. It’s a beautiful strategy,” said Katy Davis, one of The Local Confectionary’s first customers.

The Local Confectionary’s ice cream is made in-house by co-owner Caylie Mindling, whose grandfather was in the dairy business.

“This has been a way to be able to take his wisdom and his legacy and continue it,” Miller said. “Her family has been able to come down and see this and it’s like having a little piece of him.”

The shop also features homemade sweets and an array of items from Wilmore’s local businesses.