Ice storm creates dangerous conditions across Kentucky as freezing rain coats roads and power lines

(LEX 18) — State emergency leaders are grappling with challenging conditions as a winter storm brings ice to Kentucky, creating hazardous travel conditions and power outages that could persist into next week.

In many areas of the state, freezing rain and sleet have dominated this winter battle, creating conditions that state emergency teams were hoping to avoid.

"That is not good news for Kentucky. What it means is that the roads are that much more dangerous and that the dangerous conditions are going to extend into next week as these conditions are going to be difficult to treat," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Roads, especially side roads, are in poor condition. State crews are focusing on high-priority routes, with many plows running continuously on major thoroughfares. However, even when roads appear clear, they remain full of hazards due to the freezing rain, creating icy conditions that cause slick surfaces for drivers.

The governor is anticipating significant challenges for Monday morning's commute.

"Once the temperature gets below a certain amount, what we use to treat the roads just doesn't work as well. So I think people need to anticipate that we're going to be impacted through a portion of this week," Beshear said.

Power outages are a major concern as ice coats tree branches and power lines throughout the state. Even a quarter inch of ice adds hundreds of pounds of weight to power lines, which can lead to power loss during these extreme cold conditions.

The governor says the good news is that state was able to prepare for the storm because of advance warning. Utility reinforcements are already in Kentucky working to restore power.

"The utility companies brought in a ton of contractors and they are ready to roll," Beshear said.

In south Lexington, residents are dealing with the heavy combination of snow and ice as they attempt to clear their properties.

"It's very heavy. It's like shoveling water. It's terrible. You can get about a shovel-full. Can't really push it," resident Greg Hodge said while shoveling snow.

"Basically just slush," Hodge said of the conditions.

Medical professionals are warning people about the dangers of digging out from this storm. They recommend asking someone else to handle snow removal if possible, but if you must do it yourself, take it slow and work in small sections.

"Very small sections of work. You know, work for a few minutes, go inside, warm up, let your heart rest so that you get a break and you're not trying to do it all at once," Dr. Kelly Waespe, Baptist Health cardiologist, said.