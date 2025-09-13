Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Identity released of man killed after being hit by car on East New Circle in Lexington

UPDATE: Sept. 14 at 8:40 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man hit and killed by a vehicle on East New Circle in Lexington on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner's report, 49-year-old Micah Glenn Smith of Lexington was attempting to cross the outer loop of East New Circle Road on foot when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle around 6 a.m.

The report reads, Lexington Fire and EMS responded to the scene and confirmed Smith had died from multiple blunt force trauma around 7 a.m.

For any further information regarding the collision, please contact the Lexington Police Department.

Original Story:

Lexington police are reporting that a man has been killed after being hit by a car on East New Circle Road in Lexington just before the Winchester exit on Saturday morning.

Police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. and that the driver remained on the scene. It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

