If You Give a Child a Book Campaign makes a stop at Burning Springs Elementary

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Continuing LEX 18's initiative to work with schools through the Scripps Howard Fund, our latest stop is Clay County.

"This means the world to these kids," LeAnn Burchfield said.

Burning Springs Elementary's library media manager is addressing a free book fair for kids.

"A lot of times the kids don't have money for the fair. Us teachers, we try to do as much as we can but it runs kinda thin," Burchfield added.

Burchfield emphasizes how impactful it can be as a highly-anticipated event for students.

"The first thing they said to me when they got off the bus was, is it time is it time is it time?" Burchfield said.

The process of kids spending time in this program, choosing their own books to take home, makes them more passionate and more willing to read, Principal Kendra Hooker said.

"I even had a parent tell me last year, they came home and read to their sibling. That's just something that you know some kids don't get to do. So this is truly amazing," Hooker said.

This program is so beneficial for Jaelynn Smith, who is building a library at home.

"I even gave my cousin, he's only like five years old, I gave him a whole tote of books so he can start to get to read," Smith said.

For Bailey Rose, it's building a stronger sense of community.

"A bunch of my friends, we all read books and stuff and then we talked about what we read about," Rose said.

Working to boost reading proficiency, that experience in this district goes a long way.

"We are a district that has some children that are more needy than others, so this really gives them an opportunity to come in here and be at the same level as any other kid," Hooker said.

That can leave a lasting impression.