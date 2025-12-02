Illinois couple brings holiday joy to Powell County families in need through toy and coat drive

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Illinois couple is making the holidays brighter for hundreds of families in Powell County through their annual toy and coat drive at Bowen First Church of God.

Steve and Sally Whaley travel from Lexington, Illinois year after year to host this community event, driven by what they see as a clear need in the area.

"We just see the need in this area compared to where we come from," Steve said.

The couple operates through their non-profit, Servants of our Lord Ministry, and has partnered with local organizations to bring more than 1,000 brand new items to this year's event.

Their mission extends beyond the holiday season. The Whaleys maintain a warehouse in Clay City and are pre-approved by Midwest Food Bank to serve 31 food pantries each month in Stanton and surrounding areas.

"It just makes me feel good that we're able to help the people down here," Steve said.

Between their food distribution program and holiday initiatives, Steve estimates about 200,000 people in the region benefit from their work, where they "don't want to see any kid without a coat or without a toy for Christmas," he said.

The couple's commitment to the community shows no signs of slowing down. They plan to be in Clay City 24 days next year to distribute food and are already preparing for future holiday seasons. Next month, they'll start shopping for next year.

The couple continues working with local churches and businesses to identify and help those with the greatest needs in Powell County.

The Whaleys' first distribution initiative in 2026 is set for January 12-13 in Clay City.

