'I'm still in shock': Elemental Yoga and Wellness owner loses everything in freak fire

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — A yoga and wellness studio in Powell County lies in ruins after a fire tore through the building Thursday afternoon, leaving the owner to face an uncertain future.

Carrie Davidson opened Elemental Yoga and Wellness studio just last July, pouring everything into creating a peaceful retreat in the mountains of Powell County. Now, all that remains is a mangled mess of charred metal and burned wood, a stark contrast to the snow falling around the destroyed building.

Middlefork firefighter Adrienne Casey says the fire was called in at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, and several agencies arrived at the scene to help get it under control. Casey says the fire burned for almost two hours, and they got it under control around 8:30 p.m. with the help of three water tanks.

Fire crews are unsure how the fire started, but they believe it started where the laundry room was.

"It was devastating. I mean, all I could do was cry. I was in shock, I was shaking. I think I'm still in shock because those shakes come back every so often," Davidson said.

The fire destroyed not only the physical space but also irreplaceable items that held deep personal meaning. Davidson had spent countless hours meticulously building her apothecary, creating custom herbal infusions that cannot simply be reordered.

"You know that inventory is not something I can reorder and put back on the shelf. So I'm gonna have to wait until spring and summer for things to regrow so they can re-flourish so I can re-infuse," Davidson said.

Among the losses were family heirlooms, including an antique desk that had been passed down through generations, as well as a barn door from her parents' barn in Illinois that she had placed on the wall.

"The pieces that I had in here, like the desk I used for my office space was in my family. It's an antique piece, and it was in my family for a very long time," Davidson said.

However, the community response has provided some comfort during this difficult time. Davidson expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from those around her.

"There's been so much love and support, and I love every single one of those people for that. Moving forward, it might be a financial thing, but I'll see what I can do," Davidson said.

The General Store next to the studio did not catch on fire and was not damaged by the fire. The store will remain closed through the weekend until further notice.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Davidson had built distinctive pillars at the front entrance over the summer to make the studio stand out, but now those pillars frame only destruction and loss.

