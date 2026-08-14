'I'm still processing': Lewis County family loses everything in Wednesday house fire

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Lewis County family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed the home they built and lived in for 20 years.

Kiana Cunningham said the property holds a lifetime of memories — from watching their daughter grow up to providing a loving home to foster children and animals.

"Well, this is actually the farm that my parents owned, and we started out on. We got three acres and then put this home down about 20 years ago," Cunningham said.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon. Cunningham described the moment the family realized something was wrong.

"As we pulled in, she smelled smoke, went to the master bedroom, and seen flames next to the wall where the electric outlet was, and tried to put it out with a blanket," Cunningham said.

But the fire spread too quickly, consuming every inch of the home. The blaze started in the master bedroom, which also included a bathroom and closet. A children's bedroom with two sets of bunk beds and a guest bathroom were also among the rooms lost.

Walking through what remained, Cunningham reflected on what stood in front of the steps — the open dining and living room area — and what the family lost beyond the structure itself.

"I had a lot of my great-grandmother's bedroom furniture, wedding bands, things like that," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said she is grateful her children and dogs made it out safely. While some material things can be replaced, other losses are harder to process.

Through the tragedy, the Lewis County community rallied around the family in a way Cunningham said she will never forget.

"Overwhelmed with kindness and generosity. Something you'd never expect. You always hear about it, but when the time comes, you never know what you're gonna have this much support in a little community," Cunningham said.

The family said they will not let this tragedy define them. When they are able, they hope to rebuild on the same ground where it all began.

If you'd like to help, you can donate to any of the following payment options:

Cashapp $KianaMae29

Venmo @Kiana-Cunningham-36

PayPal @KianaCunningham

You can also donate to their GoFundMe; just click this link.

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv

