Immanuel Baptist To Launch Fourth Campus on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Immanuel Baptist Church announces the launch of its fourth campus at 4451 Winchester Road in Lexington. Services will begin on Aug.11 at 11:00 a.m. each Sunday.

Immanuel currently has two campuses in Lexington, Tates Creek Road and Armstrong Mill Road, as well as one in Georgetown.

The new campus will be led by Teaching Pastor, Mackey Gaskin and Worship Associate, Jason Bonham. Mackey and Jason bring years of experience and both have young families that will be attending.

For more information on the Winchester Road campus, please visit IBC.FAMILY/WINCHESTERROAD.

