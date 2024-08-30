Improvements coming to Kentucky Castle this fall

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — "You know we have Woodford Reserve, we have Castle & Key, we have a castle, and now we are going to have another world class distillery in Versailles," said Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay of the recent announcement made by Saga Spirits Group.

The group just recently announced plans to develop a project centered around bourbon and tourism. The 92.5 million dollar project includes a distillery, visitor center, an on-site retail and event space, as well as improvements to the Kentucky Castle.

"The Kentucky Castle has been fully transformed," said Kay. "It is an amazing hotel, but it also has a working farm on the property. And another big deal for us is that Woodford county farmers are going to be supplying the grain and products to make this new bourbon."

Kay said adding a world class bourbon maker in the heart of the bourbon capital of the world is a game changer.

"It's going to bring 90 great paying jobs, it's going to bring people from all over the world," he said. "It's going to add another stop on the bourbon trail and it's a really big deal for us."

The project is expected to break ground in Versailles this fall, just down the road from the Kentucky Castle. The distillery will sit on the 150-acre Edgewood property, behind Kroger on Lexington Rd.

"They're going to try and be one of the first bourbon crafters and creators that try's to keep down all of the other things that happen, the bi-products, things that cause the black mold...they are going to work in ways using technology and innovation to make sure it doesn't create situations that we have dealt with, with other distilleries," Kay said.

This project will also cater to visitors exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Keeneland.

"They are coming into our community, they want to be apart of who we are, they want to showcase us to the world and they also want to respect Woodford county, our land, and our citizens," said Kay.

