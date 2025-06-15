Watch Now
In Our Community: The Lyric Theatre and the man at center stage

(LEX 18) — Many of you have likely passed by the Lyric Theatre in downtown Lexington on Third Street. In our first segment of 'In Our Community,' Ellen Ice introduces you to the history of the theatre and the importance of its future, explained by executive director Christian Adair.

Ellen's new segment will air on Sundays in Weekend Sunrise. Her goal is to tell the known and lesser known stories of what makes our area so great. If there's a story you'd like Ellen to consider for future segments, contact her at ellen.ice@wlex.tv.

