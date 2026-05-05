10-year-old with autism publishes alphabet book to help kids read and support first responders

ROWAN COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — A 10-year-old boy with autism in Rowan County has published his first book — a colorful alphabet learning guide illustrated entirely with his own monster drawings — and is using proceeds to support first responders.

Bryce Morrison, a fourth-grader at McBrayer Elementary in Morehead, has Level 2 autism and has spent years expressing his emotions through drawing. His father, Ryan Morrison, saved those drawings and eventually helped turn them into a published book.

"We've been saving all his drawings and we had stacks," Ryan said. "We took his best ones and tried to get it published, just trying to preserve his drawings."

The result is "Alphabet Monsters," an A-to-Z learning book published last month. The book features Bryce's original monster illustrations paired with letters of the alphabet, designed to help young readers learn while showing that monsters don't have to be scary.

"Everything has a story. They are all positive. None of his monsters are scary and he gives disclaimers how they're really nice," Ryan said.

Bryce has also been donating copies to his local school library, the Rowan County Public Library and several "leave a book, take a book" blessing boxes around the city. He donated books to his former elementary school in Woodford County, where he attended kindergarten through third grade, and his teacher there turned the book into a lesson plan — having students draw the monsters and learn the alphabet.

"He is really concerned about helping everybody," Ryan said.

Beyond promoting reading, Bryce is using his book to give back to Rowan County EMS. Ryan has worked as an EMT for seven years and has been with Rowan County EMS since October. Proceeds from every "Alphabet Monsters" book sold will go toward purchasing sensory kits for first responders.

"They're called 'Carter Kits.' They are sensory kits that go on the ambulance. That include things that will help kids and adults that have autism," Ryan said.

For Ryan, the book represents something bigger than reading or fundraising.

"For him and us parents it gives us and other people hope that they aren't limited and that they can do these types of things," Ryan said.

Bryce is already working on his next book, which will focus on teaching numbers.

The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.

