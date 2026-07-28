A 4,000-mile journey to support the disability community makes a stop in Morehead

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For Micah Dowdy, one of the biggest challenges is overcoming the misconceptions some people have about those who have a disability.

"We have prospect from people sometimes look down on you and not able to take care of yourself. More like a stupid person," Dowdy said.

A group of cyclists from Pi Kappa Phi visited Dowdy and others at Horizon Village as part of Journey of Hope, a program run by Ability Experience that supports the disability community through awareness, fundraising, and community visits.

To prepare for the journey, cyclists had to raise money and bike 1,000 miles before earning their spot on the ride.

After riding 75 miles Tuesday, the team stopped at Horizon Village as part of a 4,000-mile journey from Seattle to Washington, D.C.

Cyclist Deven Sewhuk said the ride carries a deeper purpose.

"Really be part of something that is bigger than ourselves our fraternity to create servant leaders," Sewhuk said.

For neighbors at Horizon Village, the visit is an opportunity to show that disability doesn't define what they can do.

"You have more independence for yourself, cook, clean, and go to the grocery for yourself," Dowdy said.

Organizers say the ride is about more than reaching the finish line. They hope each stop along the way helps challenge stereotypes about people with disabilities.

"People having disabilities and we want people to be aware that they can make on their own," Dowdy said.

As the journey continues toward Washington, D.C., these riders hope the connections they make along the way last far longer than the trip itself.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv