All eyes on Rowan County clerk race as voters head to polls despite low primary turnout

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rowan County voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election, but turnout was lower than expected despite competitive local races on the ballot.

Rowan County Clerk Elwood Caudill Jr. said he wished the turnout was higher.

"We are sitting about nine percent. I wish there would be a lot more than that," Caudill said.

Judith Yancy, a longtime Rowan County resident who said she takes voting seriously, was bothered to learn people she knew were skipping the election.

"I just spoke with a friend that is skipping voting and I am really mad at her because it's very important," Yancy said.

Fellow voter Phil Blake echoed the call to participate.

"I just encourage people to come out and vote. It doesn't matter how you vote just come out and vote," Blake said.

The race drawing the most local attention Tuesday was the Democratic primary for Rowan County Clerk, where Brian Mason and Tyler Brown are competing to succeed Caudill. Blake noted the significance of the contest.

"This is a small community and we have two outstanding individuals running for County Clerk position today," Blake said.

Voter Rebecca Lewis also pointed to the clerk's race as the one on everyone's mind.

Caudill is finishing his second term and chose not to seek re-election, meaning the office will have new leadership for the first time in years. He defeated Kim Davis in 2018. Davis made national headlines when she was jailed for defying a federal court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Caudill said his decision to step away was simple.

"I have been in politics for about 30 years and courthouse for 30 years. A person knows when it's time and it's time," Caudill said.

The Republican candidate for Rowan County Clerk, Kristi Smith Bailey, was uncontested in the primary. She will face the Democratic winner in November.

