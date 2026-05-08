Bath County May Day celebrations mark decades of community tradition and America's 250th anniversary

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bath County's May Day celebration brings over 70 years of tradition to Owingsville along Main Street — this year with a patriotic twist.

The theme is America's 250th anniversary, and the town is already decorated to mark the occasion. Main Street will be filled with games and vendors with other events throughout the day, including the parade and a pageant

Ian Corbin, the May Day director, said the celebration will feature patriotic floats, flags, and a special costume contest for kids.

"Floats decorator and... businesses will have flags out. We will also have an Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty dress-up contest for the kids where they will come out in Main street and win prizes," Corbin said.

The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast at Bath County Middle School to support the Owingsville Fire Department. From there, the festivities move down Main Street.

Jimmy Craig with the Bath County Cattlemen's Association said the crowd shows up before the cooking even begins.

"We try to get here early in the morning and start cooking around 9 in the morning and people are already lined up to cook," Craig said.

The Cattlemen's Association uses the event to raise scholarship money for young members of the organization.

"Cattlemen's cook and try to raise scholarship money for our association," Craig said.

Craig said the event draws people of all ages.

"Everyone gets together. A lot of kids come around and have a good time. It's an all day thing," Craig said.

For Corbin who grew up on these streets, May Day represents something bigger than a parade.

"May Day is the big show. It's the main event for us," Corbin said.