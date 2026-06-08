Bath County Memorial Library seed program offers free seeds to help address community food needs

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Bath County Memorial Library is the central hub for a seed library program that reaches 25 other libraries, helping residents grow their own food.

Libraries are more than a place for books — they are a valuable resource for real community needs. In Kentucky, where Feeding America reports a 16.6 percent food insecurity rate in 2023, the seed library fills a critical gap.

The program offers a variety of options, from peppers and herbs to flowers for pollinators and home gardens.

Holly Howard, the library's assistant director of outreach, says you don't need a green thumb to succeed. Give the seeds water and good soil, and they will grow.

Howard adds the biggest challenge is simply getting people through the door.

"Build a sustainable garden for someone, prices have gone up throughout the years we have done this. It's a good way to address food insecurities. The biggest thing is getting someone in here and plant them," Howard said.

Community members are encouraged to grab the seeds they need and then go to the front desk so they can make a record of it., The seeds are free to pick up.

