Bath County promotes Yellow Dot Program to help first responders

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX News) — Emergencies can happen anywhere, especially out on the road. When a crash occurs, first responders often have limited time and information when caring for a patient.

That's where the Yellow Dot program comes in.

The program allows people to complete a form with important information, including emergency contacts, medications, allergies, medical conditions and a preferred hospital along with out pieces of information. After filling out that form you place it in the in glove compartment and place a Yellow Dot sticker on the vehicle to alert first responders that the information is available.

Patrick Riddle, who helped bring the Yellow Dot program to Bath County through his work with Special Needs Connection of Kentucky, believes more families could benefit from the program.

"If someone isn't responsive in a wreck and they are allergic to morphine, the ambulance gives them morphine and doesn't know it will have bad results," Riddle said.

EMT Kristen Collins sees the value of the program from two perspectives. She works for Bath County EMS and is also the parent of children with autism.

Collins said quick access to a patient's medical history can help first responders make faster and more informed decisions during an emergency.

"We know that we have a special needs patient in the vehicle, so we can go to the glove box and see the patient's name, age, and their special needs. Then we will know what we can do further to help that patient," Collins said.

Riddle hopes more drivers will sign up for the program, saying a single sticker could provide life-saving information when every second counts.

"Being able to come up to a vehicle with that sticker can save critical time in getting to that patient and knowing exactly what we're dealing with so we can treat that patient further," Collins said.

Riddle says, people can pick up a Yellow Dot kit at a Bath County fire station.

"Five seconds could be the difference between life and death," Riddle said.

The Yellow Dot program is available in counties across Kentucky. Residents interested in participating should check with their local emergency management agency, fire department or first responders to find out whether the program is available in their area.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv