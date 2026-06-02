Bath County recovery center working to ensure Kentucky's overdose deaths keep declining

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Bath County ranked number 1 in Kentucky for overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2022, according to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. For Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens, it was a difficult time.

"It wasn't normal. There were many overdose deaths. Sometimes twice a week," Owens said.

That alarming statistic brought much-needed help to the area, according to addiction therapist Tonya Bailey.

"It opened up a lot of eyes. Brought a lot of attention to a need that we had here," Bailey said.

Bailey grew up in Bath County and watched drugs tear through her community. She became an addiction therapist to help make a difference.

The numbers have improved, not just in Bath County, but across Kentucky. According to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, the state has now seen four straight years of declining overdose deaths.

"Just because the numbers are declining. We can celebrate because it's a wonder thing, but we also have to stay on top what the need is at the moment for those who are suffering," Bailey said.

That's where Juniper Tree Recovery comes in. The recovery center opened four months ago in Bath County, offering housing, mental health resources, and a path forward for people fighting addiction.

Jeffrey Caudill, a former Kentucky State Police captain, leads the center. He's drawing on his years in law enforcement to now serve those who are struggling.

"The first thing that goes through my mind always is the huge weight that we carry because we are responsible," Caudill said.

James Asbury sought help from Juniper Tree. The military veteran was injured during his service and later became homeless as he struggled with addiction.

Asbury's treatment will finish Wednesday, but his connection to the center is just beginning. Asbury is starting an internship, helping others take their first steps toward recovery.

"When you first get here, you're just confused and going through a lot of emotional stuff and legal issues a lot. I think it's important for someone to relate with them and their situation," Asbury said.

Juniper Tree Recovery is focused on continuing its mission: saving lives from addiction.

"We care about every single person who comes through those doors. Because their success is our success," Caudill said.

