Bath County salon is offering free back-to-school haircuts to help kids in need this August

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX NEWS) — A Bath County salon owner is offering free haircuts to children ahead of the new school year, aiming to ease the financial burden on families struggling with back-to-school expenses.

More than 22% of people in Bath County live in poverty, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, making back-to-school costs harder to manage for many families.

Jennifer Duncan, one of the owners of Heatwaves Salon, said the effort is about more than just a trim.

"I was frustrated with the fact that these kids needed to go back to school and wanted them to go back to school and not worry about haircuts."

Tammy Staton with Bath County Youth Services said the impact extends beyond appearance.

"People don't realize the simple necessities can make a meaningful impact with our students by helping with their self-esteem, their sense of belonging, and even help them to learn and prepare for the new school year with pride and focus."

Last year, the program helped 270 children. Duncan hopes to reach even more this year.

Duncan will host two free haircut events in August — on the 8th and the 22nd.

"I want them to go to school and not worry about haircuts and parents not worry about paying for their haircut for their child," Duncan said.

Community members can donate school supplies or sponsor a child's haircut to help the effort grow. Or contact the salon at through Facebook or phone and ask for Duncan.

"There is nothing better than walking in with a fresh haircut," Duncan said.

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