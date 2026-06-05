Bath County students rally to restore crumbling tennis courts

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — With school out for summer, Bath County teens say there are only a few places close to home to spend time with friends — but a group of students is working to change that.

Tucked between Bath County's elementary and high schools sits a set of tennis courts that have fallen into disrepair, now filled with cracks and holes and unfit for play.

"For as long as I can remember, this has been an empty space," Bath County senior Kylee Hodson said.

Fellow senior Abby Barentt said the lack of local options pushes teens to look elsewhere.

"There isn't a lot of hang out spots. If we're going to hangout, we will have to [go to] Rowan or Montgomery or somewhere else," Barentt said.

A group of 10 Bath County High School students that are a part of the Wildcat Leadership team decided to take action, even producing a social media video to draw attention to the courts' condition.

"I think people got to see what it is like and to see how important it is and how this needs to be change in a more light hearted way," an upcoming Morehead State University student, Katie Pruitt, said.

For the students, the project goes beyond tennis or pickleball — it's about giving teenagers a place to gather.

"I think it would benefit our community to have a place where everyone can come out and hangout," senior Carly Bowling said.

The group brought their proposal to the most recent Bath County Parks and Recreation meeting. The group left the meeting with support.

"I think all and all, it's a win-win for everybody. If we can do our part to make it happen and get them to move it along, then it's all good," Bath County Parks and Recreation Chairman Kenny Williams said.

The students have set a fundraising goal of $31,000 through their campaign, "Restore Bath County Courts for Tennis & Pickleball," organized by Wildcat Leadership. Bowling said the community's track record gives them confidence.

"We all come just come together…. It's a lot of Bath County spirit, that's for sure," Bowling said.

Williams said the effort is something the community can take pride in.

"You can be proud of, 'cuz you know that next generation wants to give back a little bit," Williams said.

The students hope to have the courts restored by spring break 2027.

Donate or learn more information on the group's GoFundMe at this link: Fundraiser by Wildcat Leadership : Restore Bath County Courts for Tennis & Pickleball