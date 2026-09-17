Bath County dispatch promotes Text-to-911 after emergency call

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX News) — Earlier this month, a woman who could barely speak called 911, leaving dispatchers scrambling to determine her location and get her help.

"It's all fast moving. We need to get this lady help," Bath County dispatcher Josh Garman said. "If she can't speak, she can't breathe."

Dispatchers knew someone needed immediate assistance, but they did not know where the caller was located. With few leads to follow, they began exploring every option available to identify her location.

Garman said dispatchers contacted Kentucky State Police and attempted to use other resources, but those efforts did not immediately provide an answer.

The breakthrough came when dispatchers reviewed records from previous contacts with the caller.

The caller had contacted dispatch before, allowing dispatchers to review her call history and identify a possible location.

"Finally we were able to pinpoint her location just because of her health history," Garman said.

Within a short time, first responders found the caller and got her the help she needed.

"Able to find her was a big relief," Garman said.

Since the incident, Bath County Dispatch has been reminding residents about its Text-to-911 program. The service allows people to send a text message to 911 when they are unable to make a voice call during an emergency.

Dispatchers said the process is simple. People can text 911 with their name, location and information about the emergency.

Officials say the service can be especially helpful when someone cannot speak or clearly communicate with a dispatcher.

"If that person was able to text, we would have been able to send a location on what's going on and get EMS there quicker," Garman said.

For Garman, the call ended with relief, but he said it also serves as a reminder that a simple text message could make a life-or-death difference for someone who cannot call for help.

Residents interested in learning whether Text-to-911 is available in their area should contact their local dispatch center or emergency communications agency. Availability varies by location, and local agencies can provide information about services offered in their communities.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

