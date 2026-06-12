Bikes take over Morehead in one of cycling's most exciting race formats

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Roads were shut down and bikes were rolling through Morehead as the community gets a front-row seat to one of cycling's most exciting race formats: the Morehead Criterium Bike Race.

The race follows a half-mile loop, with between 30 and 50 riders hitting speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. Racer Brian Maddock said the format creates a uniquely intense experience. "There are a lot more dynamics when you race."

But with those speeds and tight corners, Maddock said riders are focused on one thing above all else: "Don't fall."

Maddock also offered a tip for spectators: don't assume the rider out front is winning.

"Sometimes that person that's been in the back the whole time they might be the person who is doing the best because they are saving their energy and can sprint during their final lap," he said.

Gary Bentley is in his fifth year organizing the Kentucky Road Racing Series. He chose Morehead for one of this year's stops, and he wants riders to experience what the town has to offer.

"I want them to see how nice small towns are like in Kentucky," Bentley said. "Morehead is a nice college town, but still has that small town feel."

LEX News Criterium Bike Race

The races bring crowds to Morehead's streets for the day. And for one local business, that means more than just foot traffic.

Fodder Pop Up Kitchen has been around for three years. The locally owned business has participated in more than 20 races. Chef Jake Mincey said the connection to the series goes back to the very beginning.

"Our first gig as a company was one of Gary's bike races," Mincey said.

Owner Maggie Groeber said the races were critical to the business surviving its first year.

"These bike races kept us alive the entire first year we were operating," she said.

For Bentley, filling those streets with people is exactly the point.

"The bicycle racing is just an attraction. The big thing is getting folks out here in the community, getting them to spectate, getting them interested in the sports, and getting kids involved with the sport."

For Morehead, the race is more than a competition — it's a boost for the businesses and people who call the town home.