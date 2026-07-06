Black bear wanders into Rodburn Hollow Park in Rowan County over the holiday weekend

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A black bear was spotted inside Rodburn Hollow Park in Rowan County over the Fourth of July weekend.

Officers said the bear did not pose an immediate threat.

Morehead Police Department Captain Josh Ison said the sighting is not unusual for this time of year.

"It's very typical this time of year. Usually the black bear or their families will migrate around the area by the Daniel Boone National Forest, which we are surrounded by," Ison said.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife sightings can be common this time of year as bears move during breeding season and younger bears start out on their own.

When officers respond to a bear sighting, Ison said their goal is straightforward: keep people safe and give the bear room to move on.

"Morehead Police will observe from a distance. Make sure there isn't a safety concern. Usually, they're not. Black bears are beautiful animals and should be admired from a distance. We make sure that's the case," Ison said.

Ison said he has encountered a black bear before and still follows the same advice he was given at the time.

"If you encounter a black bear don't be alarmed, keep your distance, leave yourself an escape route, don't approach the black bear. They are not typically aggressive, however like every other animal if they feel threaten they could defend themselves," Ison said.

Ison said preventing a close encounter can start before a bear ever shows up. Anyone grilling, camping or spending time outside should clean up food, secure trash and avoid leaving anything out that could attract a bear.

If a bear is spotted near a home, park or campground, police say do not approach it. Contact Morehead Police at (606) 784-7511 or Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at (606) 889-1814.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv

