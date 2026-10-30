BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. — A new housing initiative in Boyle County is helping people experiencing homelessness take a step toward stability and self-sufficiency.

The Boyle County Homeless Coalition recently launched Solid Ground, a pilot program designed to provide transitional housing and additional support to people in need.

The program launched Wednesday and will provide housing for four men, according to Brice Gibson, homeless coordinator for the Boyle County Homeless Coalition.

“The city and county have stepped up to help fund this project,” Gibson said.

Boyle County's Solid Ground program helps people transition from homelessness to housing

The initiative was made possible through community donations and support from the Boyle County Fiscal Court and the city of Danville.

Solid Ground is starting small as organizers work to develop the program.

“It’s very much still a pilot program that we’re developing,” Gibson said. “There’s two in right now. There’ll be another two come in next week.”

Some of the men previously lived in tents, Gibson said. He said the program is in place to help them make the transition into stable housing.

The program is intended to help participants work toward stability, independence and self-sufficiency. Gibson said organizers also plan to incorporate budgeting classes.

Planning for Solid Ground began in late March.

Gibson, who previously worked at Shepherds House, now has an office at the Bridge Recovery Center. He said support from the Boyle County community has been instrumental in the coalition’s work.

“My community never ever stops to amaze me about how generous they are,” Gibson said.

“Whenever I ask for our community to stand up and give us a helping hand, they do,” he added.

The coalition is also working toward a tiny homes community that would expand its housing efforts to women and families. Gibson said planning and zoning approval has already been secured.

“That program will have families and men and women,” Gibson said.