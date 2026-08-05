CASA Gateway is moving into a bigger space in Morehead and needs volunteers to help to address a growing need

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — CASA of the Gateway Region has expanded to 11 counties across eastern Kentucky, growing from a four-county operation since the organization launched more than two years ago.

Executive Director Beth Ellis said the expansion is driven by a growing number of children involved in abuse and neglect cases in the region.

"With the growing number of child abuse petitions that are filed in Eastern Kentucky, we just felt like it was part of our mission to take on more counties and serve more children," Ellis said.

To help meet that need, CASA is moving from a small office space in the Rowan County Courthouse into a larger building of its own in Morehead. Ellis hopes the additional space will help attract more volunteers. She said people do not need a legal background or experience with the court system to get involved.

"If you have the heart and desire to help a child. We can teach you," Ellis said.

The bigger story, Ellis said, is not the new building — it is the growing number of children who need support. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Child Maltreatment Report, Kentucky's child maltreatment rate was 14.1 victims per 1,000 children in 2024, nearly double the national rate.

CASA Gateway is working to give children stability during an uncertain time.

"Most of the kids that go through the court system have so much uncertainty and not enough stability. And so we have found a way to offer them a consistent adult that's gonna be present in their life," Ellis said.

For Ellis, that impact is what makes the work worth it.

"These kids are unfortunately part of a system that they didn't ask to be part of. If I can make a difference for kids, then that's a reason to get up. It's a privilege to serve kids," Ellis said.

Ellis hopes CASA's new home, once it opens, will bring in more people willing to donate their time and provide more children with the stability they need. If you're interest in volunteering you can go to the office in the courthouse or call the CASA Gateway office. You can learn more at CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates | Gateway Region

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.